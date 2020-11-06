Donald James Urbanek (1939-2020)

Donald James Urbanek, 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home in rural Ellsworth. He was born Oct. 27, 1939 in rural Ellsworth to James and Elsie (Belt) Urbanek.

Donnie married Sharon D. Hunter April 28, 1962 at Excelsior Lutheran Church, rural Wilson.

A lifetime resident of Ellsworth County, Donnie was a heavy equipment operator for the Kansas Department of Transportation and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed music in general and guitar playing in particular, and loved playing and jamming with friends. Kansas Native American history was another of his interests, and he enjoyed being a member of the Ellsworth County Historical Society, volunteering his time as well as serving on the board.

Donnie is survived by daughters, Dawnae Bunch and husband Mike of Kanopolis and Deneen Urbanek and husband Bob Laubengayer of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; son, Westly Urbanek of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Bailey (Robbie) Dolezal, Samantha and Nick McMillin, Rory and Emma Laubengayer, and Cameron and Jimmie Urbanek; great-grandchildren, Arianna McMillin Osburn, Kash Bunch, and Jett Dolezal.

A private family burial was held at Excelsior Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Historical Society, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com