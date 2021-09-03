Donald K. Nash (1952-2021)

Donald K. Nash, 69, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Hays, Kan. He was born June 6, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Robert A. and Helen (Deutsch) Nash.

Donald married Del Jeane Koch in Holyrood, Kan. Jan. 20, 1980. He was a longtime resident of Holyrood where he was vice president of finance and CFO for H&B Communications. He was an active member of the Hutchinson Seventh-Day Adventist Church where he was an elder.

Donald is survived by his wife, Del Jeane of Holyrood; sons, Justin Nash and Brent Nash both of Holyrood; grandchildren, Hailey and Emily; brother, Ron Nash; sister, Linda Nash; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will greet friends 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hutchinson Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.