Mary L. (Rich) Garrett (1931-2021)

Mary L. (Rich) Garrett, 90, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. She was born, Nov. 14, 1931 in Hartford, Kan., the daughter of Mindie B. Rich (Wentworth) and William B. Rich. Mary was a resident of Ellsworth, Kan. since 1968 after relocating from Emporia, Kan. with her husband and children.

Mary was passionate about sewing, quilting, reupholstering furniture, baking, family, and friends. Especially special were holidays with family and highly competitive bridge with her friends.

Mary wed Charles “Charlie” R. Garrett in 1949. They were married 59 years and raised five children. She is survived by her sons, Rick Garrett of Ellsworth and Tim Garrett of Claremore, Okla.; daughters, Cyndi Rodenhouse of Danvers, Mass., Christina Garrett of Ellsworth, and Charlotte Panzer of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Wilma Sieburh of Emporia; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her sister, Lois Rich.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left at www.parsonsfh.com.