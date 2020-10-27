Donna M. Wooten (1934-2020)

Donna M. Wooten, 86, passed away Oct. 25, 2020 in Ellsworth, Kan.. She was born Feb. 22, 1934 in Red Rock, Okla., to Max and Mildred (Driesel) Mathis.

Donna married Horace G. Wooten, on June 15, 1951, in Shidler, Okla.

Donna is survived by her sons, Gary M. Wooten of Oklahoma City, Okla., Coy E. Wooten (Nan) of Ellsworth, Kan., James Dale Wooten (Ginger) of Salina, Kan., and David Kelly Wooten (Christie) of DuPont, Wash.; daughter, Judy M. Wooten of Salina, Kan.; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Horace.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the First United Methodist Church, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Department, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

