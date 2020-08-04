Doris M. (Standley) Langerman (1934-2020)

Doris M. (Standley) Langerman, 86 of Lucas, passed away July 30, 2020. She was born July 19, 1934 in Osborne County, Kan. She was a retired nursing home activities director.

Doris is survived by sons, Terry (Cherie) Langerman, Spicewood, Texas, Larry (Tina) Langerman, Wilson, Ricky (Susan) Langerman, Wichita; daughter, Jeanie (Steve) Blunk, Enid, Okla., seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister; one half-sister; and three sisters-in-law.

Preceding Doris in death were her parents; and husband, Robert, in 2014.

Visitation will be limited to two people at a time and is from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Rodrick and Minear Funeral Home, Lucas.

A Memorial Service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Lucas United Methodist Church and is limited to immediate family only.

Burial is at Lucas cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and is open to the public.

Memorials may be made to the Lucas United Methodist Church.

Roderick and Minear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.