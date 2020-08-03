Eva Ann Katzenmeier (1939-2020)

Eva Ann Katzenmeier, 80 of Abilene passed away July 31, 2020 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born Nov. 17, 1939 in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of Reinhold and Anna (Lange) Bruning.

On June 22, 1958 she was united in marriage to Roy Katzenmeier at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, Kan. He preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2014.

Eva was a home maker. She also worked as a nurses aide, a para, at Bogaarts Grocery Store and as a day care provider.

Eva is survived by her two daughters: Debbie (Scott) Jenne of Abilene and Lisa (Jim) Fuller of Sebastopol, Calif.; two sons: Phil (Stacy) Katzenmeier and Mark (Ann) Katzenmeier both of Eudora; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one brother: Leroy (Glennys) Bruning of Ellsworth; two sisters: Norma Clark of Lincoln, Neb. and Elsie Hunter of Ellsworth; two brothers-in-law: Ron Katzenmeier and Dave Katzenmeier both of Ellsworth and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Roy; siblings: Delbert Bruning (Lucille), Ralph Bruning, Floyd Bruning, Laverna (Richard) Hunter, Orval (Hazel) Bruning, Elda (Benno) Warttig; infant sister, Hermine Bruning; in-laws: George (Betty) Katzenmeier, Marion O’Brien, Sheryl and Barb Katzenmeier, Errol Hunter, Web Clark and several nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial Services for Eva will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene with Rev. Gene Holtorf officiating.

Family will receive friends Monday evening from 5-7 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene.

Memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church or to the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kan. 67410.

