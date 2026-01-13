Doris Marilyn Svoboda (1930-2025)

Doris Marilyn Svoboda passed away on Dec. 21, 2025, at her home in Ellsworth, Kan., surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Feb. 28, 1930, to Bert and Clara (Shoemaker) Walker in Ellsworth. She attended Paradise Country School until 8th grade and then attended Ellsworth High School. She married Alvin Svoboda on Dec. 26, 1948.

Doris was a country girl at heart and had many good memories of riding her beloved horses and helping her grandfather with chores on the farm. She retired as a cook from Ellsworth High School after 20-plus years. We will miss her wonderful meals and holiday treats!

Left to mourn her passing are daughters Wanda Nicholson (Mike) and Sheryl Svoboda; grandchildren Shawn Nicholson and Brandon Callahan (Hannah) and great-grandchildren Rylee Nicholson and Thomas and Maxine Callahan. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lois Walker and husband Alvin.

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned. Arrangements are ensured to Angels Above, Topeka. Memorials may be made to The Macular Degeneration Foundation.