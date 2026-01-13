Randy W. Soukup (1959-2026)

Randy W. Soukup, 66, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Wichita, Kan., surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Edward Jr. and Ann (Schulz) Soukup. Randy was a longtime resident of Ellsworth and Kanopolis, where he was the bridge foreman for the Ellsworth County Road and Bridge Department. After retiring, he later went to work at the Ellsworth County Landfill, a fitting job, as he always had an eye for turning junk into beautiful works of art. Randy married Shelby Sheridan in Ellsworth on June 23, 2000.

Randy is survived by his wife Shelby, Kanopolis; brother Ron Soukup, Ellsworth; sister Crystal Munoz, Kanopolis; and parents-in-law Larry and Jeanie Sheridan, Holyrood. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Nick Munoz; and sister-in-law Susan Soukup.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth County Historical Society (Ft. Harker Museum), c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.