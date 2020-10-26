Dorothy Agnes Morris Obituary

Dorothy Agnes Morris, 87, of Shawnee, Kan., passed away Oct. 23, 2020 at Advent Health of Shawnee Mission, Kan.

She was born Jan. 15, 1933 in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of Oliver and Janet Hudson Bircher. Dorothy has resided in Shawnee since 1981, formerly of Kanopolis, Kan. She was a secretary and insurance agent. Dorothy was a member of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church, Shawnee, and Ellsworth OES. She was a Johnson County volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

On April 12, 1971, Dorothy was united in marriage with Roger Henry Morris in Shawnee. He survives of the home.

She is also survived by her daughter, Debra Siemsen Tillinghast and husband, John, of Clifton, Kan.; step-daughters, Sherry Lynn Hill and husband, Mike, of Wasilla, Ark., and Stashia Anette Morris of Blue Springs, Mo.; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; four nieces; and three nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Roger L. Morris; twin sister, Delores Bircher Willms, and brother, Leo Bircher.

A memorial service will be at the Shawnee Presbyterian Church, Shawnee, Kansas at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 with the Rev. Craig Gibson officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River, Kan.

Memorials may be given to the Shawnee Presbyterian Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.