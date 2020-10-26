Capt. George E. Prochaska Obituary

Capt. George E. Prochaska

(1930-2020)

Capt. George E. Prochaska, 90, of Topeka, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at Plaza West Health Care Center.

He was born Sept. 19, 1930 in Ellsworth, Kan., the son of Emil George and Mona (Silver) Prochaska.

Capt. George was a 1948 graduate of Ellsworth High School. George would serve his country with pride and have an extensive military career. His career began in 1948 as an Army ROTC Cadet at the University of Kansas. This was followed by a year in the Air Force ROTC Program and then he entered the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., graduating in 1954. His naval duties include service on the Destroyer USS Strong (DD-758) for two years followed by Submarine School at New London, Conn. He then served on the Submarine USS Carp (SS-338) stationed at Pearl Harbor. Capt. Prochaska resigned from active duty in 1960 joining the Naval Reserve where he served in many positions of responsibilities for 20 years, retiring in 1980. Upon leaving active duty, he worked for Sperry Rand with Submarine Polaris Navigation Systems and then Grumman Aerospace with duties related to F-14 aircraft. In 1970, he joined New York Telephone and returned to Kansas in 1977 transferring to Southwestern Bell from which he retired in 1991.

Capt. Prochaska holds a BS Degree in Engineering from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. and a MBA Degree from Hofstra University. He was a proud Eagle Scout and a member of the KU Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Capt. George was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Topeka, and KC Ski Clubs, Military Officers Association of America, Kaw Valley Chapter and Topeka Retired Officers Association. He enjoyed skiing, aerobics, tennis, reading, and was an avid KU Jayhawk Basketball and Chiefs football fan. He and his wife, Kathleen, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad.

Survivors include his beloved wife of the home, Kathleen; son, Mark Prochaska and his wife, Janet, of Overland Park, Kan.; three daughters, Anne Landgraf and her husband, Kendall, of Garden City, Kan., Mona Packer and her husband, Ron, of Kansas City, Mo., and Jean DeLay of Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren, Krystina Ehrlich and her husband, Josh, of St. Louis Mo., Keldon Landgraf of Garden City, Kan., and Emily Packer and Holly Packer, both of Kansas City, Mo.; one great-grandchild, Hazel Ehrlich, as well as a loving extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Larsen; and a grandson, Paul DeLay in 2018.

He will lie in state from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home with a Rosary to be prayed at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kan. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kan. 66603.