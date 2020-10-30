Dangerous Structure, 104 W. Olds, Holyrood

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, October 29, 2020)

RESOLUTION # 2020-002

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE AND

PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD,

KANSAS, AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURES SHOULD NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED OR

DEMOLISHED AS UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS

STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, did on the 5th day of October, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, are unsafe and dangerous.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY HOLYROOD, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 7th day of December, 2020 before the governing body of the city at 6:15 P.M., at the Holyrood City Hall, 116 S. Main, Holyrood, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structures located at:

Block 6, Lots 13 – 16 in the McDonalds

Addition, City of Holyrood

Also known as 104 West Olds, Holyrood, Kansas.

may appear and show cause why such structures should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 19th day of October, 2020.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

Stephanie Petermann, City Clerk

2t 11/05