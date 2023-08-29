Dorothy Neuschafer Grothusen (1922-2023)

Dorothy Neuschafer Grothusen, 100, originally of Ellsworth, died May 13, 2023, in Salina. She was born Dec. 1, 1922, in Ellsworth to Henry and Mary (Obadal) Neuschafer.

She was a farm wife, journalist and mother, known for her inquisitive nature and community activities. She relished interviewing and writing stories about interesting people in Ellsworth County for the local newspaper.

She and Dale Grothusen married upon his return from his service in World War II. They joyfully celebrated 75 years together. He pre-deceased her.

She is survived by her brother Ben Neuschafer, daughters Marsha Drebelbis (James) and Ruth Obadal (Charles Hammonds) and son William H.G. Brooks (Richard Black) and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, 405 N. Lincoln Ave., Ellsworth, Kan.

A reception with light refreshments will follow at Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church.

Those not able to attend the service in person may attend online. For the live webcast, go to Ellsworth First on Facebook. For replay later, find the link on Dorothy’s obituary page on Parsons Funeral Home’s website at www.parsonsfh.com.

Memorials are suggested to the Ellsworth County Historical Society, 104 W. South Main, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.