Douglas Joseph Kepka (1948-2026)

Douglas Joseph Kepka, 78, of Emporia, Kan., passed away peacefully March 31, 2026, at Newman Regional Health. He was born to Leo Joseph and Betty Jean (Andreasen) Kepka. Doug graduated from Ellsworth High School (1966) and Fort Hays State University (1970). He married Honor Louise (Fiddler) Kepka on June 9, 1973, and they shared 52 years of marriage.

Doug worked in the newspaper industry for more than 40 years as a publisher, reporter, printer, graphic designer and advertising professional. He also served one term as mayor of Chase, Kan., and remained active in local and state politics.

Doug is survived by his wife Honor; daughter Beth Anne Leyva (Peter), Emporia; son Thomas Kepka (Jesse), Olathe, Kan.; four grandchildren; brother Terry Kepka (Agnes); and sisters Linda Kohls and Cynthia Jackson (Kerry). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Ralph Kohls.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth, Kan., with inurnment following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to honor his memory by gathering with friends for a game of cards or making a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.