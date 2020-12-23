Dr. Eugene C. ‘Bud’ Jarus (1929-2020)

Dr. Eugene C. ‘Bud’ Jarus, 91, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He was born Jan. 16, 1929 at home in Wilson, Kan., the only child of Emil C. and Mayme E. (Soukup) Jarus.

As a young boy he proudly earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, an achievement he spoke about often throughout his life.

After graduation from Wilson High School with the classs of 1947, Bud attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence for two years, Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo., and Fort Hays State University, earning an AB in Economics.

Bud served three and a half years in the US Army, 51st ARMD ENGR BN, two of which were as Company Commander of Company B. He was a member of the Wilson American Legion Post 262, participating in Memorial Day services as Reader of the Roll Call.

Bud married Lucille Marie Ney on June 8, 1957, in Wilson. She preceded him in death, in April of 2017, just two month before their 60th anniversary.

Bud attended the University of Missouri Kansas City Dental School. Upon graduation, Bud and Lu settled in Ellsworth, where he practiced dentistry for 30 years until retirement in 1990. They were both active members of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, where he was involved in the choir and Knights of Columbus for many years. They enjoyed Fine Arts, and serving in any capacity needed in local organizations.

Doc was an avid fisherman who spent many hours on area lakes and rivers with friends and family, boating, and displaying he and Lu’s endless spirit of hospitality. Both enjoyed traveling in the States and overseas. They spent countless hours invested in family activities. Everyone will miss his quick wit, sense of humor, appreciation of a good joke, laughter, the great parties, and his dedication to helping people through dentistry. He would tell us all to “KEEP SMILING.”

Doc is survived by his two daughters, Melanie Davis and Amy Stonebraker (Ken) both of Salina; six grandchildren, Angela Peterson of Smolan, Jordan Davis of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jessica Olson (Josh) of Salina, Nicole Davis of Colorado Springs, Justin Stonebraker (Tierra Lundgren) of Salina, and Micaela Davis of Salina; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Lucille, and his aunt Anna M. Soukup, whom he was very close to.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with vigil/rosary service to follow at 7 p.m. Masks will be required.

A private funeral mass will take place at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson with burial following at the Wilson Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities or the Smoky Hills Charitable Foundation, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.