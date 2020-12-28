Evelyn M. Brichacek (1916-2020)

Evelyn M. Brichacek passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Pinnacle Park Nursing Home in Salina, Kan., at the age of 104. She was born on Sept. 28, 1916 to Frank and Mary (Wanek) Barta in Ellsworth, Kan.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Fred Brichacek. They were blessed with two children: Kenneth and Mary Jo.

Evelyn grew up in Lincoln County on her family’s farm up until high school when she moved to Ellsworth to live with her grandmother to attend Ellsworth High School. Following her graduation, and for the majority of her life, she worked as a vet tech and secretary for Veterinarians in Kansas. She moved to Sylvan Grove in the late ‘50s and resided there until her husband’s passing in 1968. She then relocated to Salina where she spent the rest of her life. Evelyn stayed very independent and determined, working and volunteering until she was 95 years young! She enjoyed her bountiful garden that included vegetables and fruits and iris flowers of all colors. She was a talented baker. Her Kolaches, along with the sweet welcoming person she was, will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Barta; husband, Fred Brichacek; and daughter and son-in-law Mary Jo (Richard) Bunch.

Left to cherish her memories is her son, Kenneth (Anita) Brichacek of Salina; grandchildren, Troy (Lisa) Bunch and Teresa (Gary) Stuart; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn Stuart, Dalton Bunch, and Macy Bunch; and a son-in-law, Gene Bottom .

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the Wilson City Cemetery in Wilson. There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Pinnacle Park Nursing and Rehab Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.