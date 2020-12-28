Gloria T. Ploutz (1949-2020)

Gloria T. Ploutz, 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in Lyons, Kan. She was born July 7, 1949 in Ellsworth to Thelbert and Darlene (Bedwell) Janzen.

Gloria married Karl Ploutz in Lorraine, Kan. May 22, 1971. Gloria and Karl were longtime residents of Kanopolis where Gloria operated her hair salon for more than 40 years, caring for her clients as if they were extended family. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She spent countless hours tending to her flower beds. Gloria had an adventurous spirit that often included hiking, canoeing, and lake trips. She was known for her Mexican food dinners with family and friends.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Karl of Kanopolis; son, Shawn Ploutz (Kendra) of Kanopolis; daughter, Jill Jeremenko of Alexandria, Va.; son, Brian Ploutz (Erin) of Wichita; grandchildren, Blake Ploutz, Damon Jeremenko, Tori Ploutz, and Tristi Ploutz; mother, Darlene Janzen of Ellsworth; sister, Lonnie Vopat (Harry) of Paola; brother Mike Janzen (Valerie) of rural Geneseo; and sister, Pamela Parsons (Bill) of rural Ellsworth.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thelbert; and grandson, Dalton Ploutz.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Kanopolis City Park, or Kanopolis Cemetery, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.