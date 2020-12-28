Bonnie Jean Bushell Frederking (1939-2020)

Bonnie Jean Bushell Frederking, 81, was born May 15, 1929 in rural Wilson, Kan. to Ray and Irene (Sanders) Bushell. She was the youngest of three children. When Bonnie was 10, the family moved to Wilson. She attended Wilson public schools until her junior year.

Bonnie married Arnold Frederking Nov. 8, 1959 in Wilson, Kan. Two children were born to this union: Laura Lee and Lester Wayne. The family lived on a farm near Lucas, Kan.

In addition to farming and raising her children, Bonnie worked a number of jobs including as a cook and screen printer to supplement thc family income. At age 50, Bonnie returned to school to complete her G.E.D. and took numerous college classes from Barton County Community College. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the fruits and vegetables the family grew. She loved to hunt and fish when she had time, especially with her son Lester. Bonnie loved Pug dogs, and her current dog was her constant companion for the last 10 years. In recent years Bonnie enjoyed eating lunch and playing cards at the Lucas Senior Center where she had made many friends.

Bonnie became ill Nov. 6. She passed Dec. 23, 2020 from complications of a stroke caused by Covid-19, with her son and her daughter by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold Frederking in 2010; her sister, Joyce Dyer, and brother, Louis Bushell.

She is survived by her two children, Laura (Steve) Hamlin, of Towanda, Kan. and Lester (JoAnn) Frederking, of Beaumont, Kan.; grandson Travis (Danica) Seirer, and great·grandchildren Jackson, Maebelle, and Rory Seirer of Towanda, Kan.; grandsons Garret and Morgan Hamlin of Towanda, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Lucas, Kan. with visitation one hour prior to service. Masks are required at the church.

Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery next to her husband Arnold.

Memorials to the Lucas Senior Center or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Rodrick & Minear Funeral Home, Lucas, Kan. is in charge of arrangements.