Charles W. Perkins (1958-2020)

Charles W. Perkins, 62, passed away Dec. 26, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was born July 3, 1958 at Ellsworth, to Charlie ‘Choc’ and Elda (Janzen) Perkins. He married Leslie Perkins April 22, 1978 at Ellsworth.

Charles was the Dean of Institutional Effectiveness at Barton Community College for 35 years. He was a member of Grace Community Church in Great Bend. Charles enjoyed anything having to do with the outdoors, including, motorcycles and Jeeps. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include, his wife, Leslie Perkins of the home; two sons, Levi Perkins and wife Jenifer of Topeka, and Aaron Perkins of Wichita Falls, Texas; his mother, Elda Perkins of Lorraine; a brother, Herbert Perkins of Lorraine; a sister, Cindy Perkins-Wereley and husband Brian of San Antonio, Texas; and four grandchildren, Joe Perkins, John Perkins, Matthew Perkins, and Lily Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie ‘Choc’ Perkins; his father-in-law, Joe Lee Wright; and a sister-in-law, Jan Perkins.

Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend, with family to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Grace Community Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Jay Beuoy presiding. A private family interment will be in the Lorraine Cemetery.

Memorials have been designated to Central Kansas Dream Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Road, Great Bend, Kan. 67530.