Dr. Ted Allen Nickell, PhD (1938-2025)

Dr. Ted Allen Nickell, PhD, age 87, of Salina, Kan., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Dodge City, Kan., Ted was the son of Doris Margaret (Rabourn) and Virdie Allen Nickell. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy then the Army Reserves, and later earned his doctorate from Missouri University.

Throughout his career, Ted held leadership roles as vice president of operations for several prominent retirement housing companies. He also dedicated time to working at St. Francis Boys’ Home, reflecting his lifelong commitment to service and care.

Ted is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Kimberly Cranston (Dave Blank), Holdrege, Neb., and Serena Helvey, Salina, Kan.; and son Christopher Nickell (Laura), Salina. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Danielle, Aaron (Sharalyn), Dylan (Brooke), Makenzie (Grant), Cade (Rhianna), Jackson (Alycia), Easton and Aidan; and eight great-grandchildren, Greg, Dezmyn, Landin, Brenna, Addie, Bode, Axton and Sunny.

He is also survived by two sisters, Judy Wilson (Ron), Columbia, Mo., and Cherie Phillips, Great Bend, Kan.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; son Rodney Nickell; and son-in-law David Helvey.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared online at www.carlsonfh.net or through the Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.