Jean E. Campbell (1932-2025)

Jean E. Campbell, 93, of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

Born on Oct. 24, 1932, in Ellsworth, Jean was the daughter of Eleanor (Herzig) Rathburn and William Dale Trump Sr. Jean devoted herself to her family and home. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life — especially her love of golf — and shared her enthusiasm for wellness by teaching racquetball at a local health club.

Jean is survived by her children, daughters Terri Campbell and Nancy L. Campbell and son John Campbell, all of Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hector Campbell; her parents; and her brother Bill Trump Jr.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

