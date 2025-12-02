Ronald D. Henke (1945-2025)

Ronald D. Henke, 80, of Hutchinson, Kan., passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2025, at the Hospice House. Born on June 1, 1945, in Wichita, Kan., Ron was the only son of Albert and Ruth Henke. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, contributing to operations during the Vietnam era. Faith was an important part of Ron’s life. A devoted Christian, he served his congregation as a deacon and lived each day guided by his belief in service and compassion.

Ron is lovingly remembered by his son William; daughter Casey; and four cherished grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, Kan. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ron’s memory. Donations can be made directly to St. Jude or sent in Ron’s name c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.