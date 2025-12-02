Doyle Lynn Thurman (1957-2025)

Doyle Lynn Thurman, 68, passed away on Nov. 8, 2025. Born on Sept. 19, 1957, in Crossville, Tenn., Doyle spent much of his life in the Big Lick Community and was most recently residing in Ellsworth, Kan.

After graduating high school, Doyle proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Following his military service, he built a long and successful career in oil and gas exploration, working as a crew manager and traveling extensively across the country.

Doyle is lovingly remembered by his former wife and lifelong friend, Julie Thurman; his children Samuel Heron, Sara Reed and Rebecca Heron; and his grandchildren Jacob and Joshua Heron and Emma Reed. He is also survived by his mother Hallie Thurman; sister Anna Vanwinkle; brother Shane Thurman; four nieces; and a large extended family of great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Orville Thurman; paternal grandparents Hugh and Pearl Thurman; and maternal grandparents Winley and Zephie Phipps.

In accordance with Doyle’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

To share condolences with the family, please visit www.carlsonfh.net or the funeral home’s Facebook page.