Jerold Dean Lyne (1959-2025)

Jerrold Dean Lyne, 65 of Enterprise, Kan., passed away Nov. 15, 2025. He was born Dec. 24, 1959, in Elsworth, Kan., the son of Virgil and Nancy (Wrench) Lyne.

He graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1978. On Oct. 28, 1978, he was united in marriage to Jataner “Jay” Spencer in Bennington, Kan. She survives of the home. Jerrold served in the U.S. Army and retired from the National Guard as a technician.

Jerrold is survived by his loving wife Jay; three sons, Donovan Lyne, Phillip Lyne and Christopher Lyne (Issa Camahulai); seven grandchildren, Tyesha, Donovan, Joesiah, Gabriel, Rowan, Aryana and Magdalena; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Susie Drayer and Wanda Penn. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

The family has chosen cremation. A celebration of life will be noon Nov. 21 at the Scout building in Minneapolis. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Enterprise. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.