Dustin A. Petty (1979-2023)

Dustin A. Petty, 44, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Ellsworth County. He was born Aug. 7, 1979, in Topeka, Kan., to Randall Joe and Carman (Flott) Petty. He met Kayla Maze in July 2014. After enjoying five years together, they were united in marriage in Ellsworth on July 5, 2019.

Dustin had a larger-than-life personality. He put his heart into anything and everything he did. If he set his mind to something, you could be sure it was going to be done big and loud.

He was an incredibly proud father and husband, and had a heart almost as big as his appetite. Dustin would give the shirt off his back to anyone, and was a wonderful and dependable friend to so many. He could never be sent to the store if an ingredient was urgently needed, as he’d get sidetracked and eventually end up back at home without the item, but instead with three camels and a horse that he had somehow managed to barter for with someone who crossed his path.

He had a passion for Harleys and dreamt of owning one someday. In July, he made his dream a reality and spent many evenings enjoying the open air on his very first one. He also loved hunting, although recently admitted, “Maybe it’s not my thing,” when he continually missed his “lopsided buck,” usually only by minutes according to his game cams. However, he loved the peace and quiet of nature, clearing his head and being still while waiting on the “big one.”

To sum him up, Dustin was one of a kind. He had many friends and family whom he loved fiercely, and will be painfully missed by everyone he’s touched in his short lifetime.

Dustin is survived by his wife Kayla, Ellsworth; children Joseph Petty, Jacob Maze, Brayden Rodriguez, Finley Petty and Hazel Petty; mother Carman Allen (James), Holton, Kan.; sister Karra Petty (Hannah), Overland Park, Kan.; twin brother Dallas Joe Petty (Melissa), Leonardville, Kan.; several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his father Randall.

A celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. at High Jinks Rec Club, Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dustin Petty Memorial Fund c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.