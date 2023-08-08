Dwayne Charles Ramsey (1936-2023)

Dwayne Charles,“Charlie or Chuck” Ramsey of Yukon, Okla., passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Integris Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon, Okla., at the age of 87. He was born April 4, 1936, in Claflin, Kan., the son of Charles and Mary (Wendtlandt) Ramsey.

He married Sylvia Ann Choitz on Feb. 28, 1965, sharing over 58 years of marriage.

Dwayne served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was honorably discharged as a Private First Class.

He was a man of many interests and talents, with professional careers as a mechanic, machinist and truck driver. Dwayne was also known as a fix-it-up man who could literally do anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marilyn and Juanita and brothers Harvey, Virgil and Leroy.

Dwayne is survived by his wife Sylvia of the home; two sons, Charles of Salina, Kan., and Chuck of Orange County, Calif.; granddaughter Jennifer Acker of Bel Aire, Kan.; great-granddaughter Kendyl Acker of Bel Aire, Kan., and sister Lois Murphy Wyatt of Hutchison, Kan.

There will be no services.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, Okla.