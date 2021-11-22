Edna M. (Soukup) Buehler (1929-2021)

Edna M. (Soukup) Buehler, Wilson, Kan., passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at the Ellsworth County Medical Center, Ellsworth, Kan., at the age of 92.

Visitation if from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at the funeral home in Wilson.

A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

