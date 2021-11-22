Sandra Lou (Stroede) Moon (1965-2021)

Sandra Lou (Stroede) Moon, age 56, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, in Ellsworth, Kan., surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Ellsworth Oct. 15, 1965, to the late Dale Otto and Lila Jean (Voeltz) Stroede.

Sandra, the fourth child of eight siblings, was preceded in death by her brothers Micheal, Larry and Rodney and her brothers-in-law Brian Lirley and Gary Nowlin.

Sandra was educated at Ellsworth High School. She worked at the Good Samaritan Home for 26 years.

Sandra was a loving mother to three children. In the year 2012, she married her prince and with him she gained three more children that she loved dearly. She was a grandmother to 19 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Jeremiah and Reighan.

Sandra was an energetic, adventurous, loving, strong willed woman, who enjoyed spending time with loved ones, trying new things, and exploring different places. She has amazed us all by the fight and strength she showed through her courageous battle against small cell cancer. She will be missed by many hearts and minds. Not “Goodbye”, but see you later, you wonderful, beautiful woman.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Moon; children, Ashley Warta (Jeremy) and three children, Brandy Moon (Kavelle) and three children, Misty Dick (Cody) and two children, Brandy Stinnett (Terry) and two children, Shyna Crider (Micah) and three children, Carver Moon ( Ivy) and four children; step-mother, Ella Stroede; sisters, Nancy Nowlin, Joleen Lirley, and Renee Elliott (Graydon); brother, Donald Stroede (Halley); and nieces, nephews, and an abundance of family and friends.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a vigil/rosary at 7 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth. Burial will follow at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.