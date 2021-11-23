Bernice Bolte (1931-2021)

Bernice Bolte, 90, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Salina, Kan.

She was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Rice County, Kan. to Sebastian and Gertrude (Koch) Ricker. She married Roland Walter Bolte in Holyrood, Kan. Aug. 30, 1953. The couple lived many years on a farm near Westfall, Kan. in Lincoln County. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln County.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Nadine Bishop (Mark) of Imperial, Neb., Lisa Bolte Huschka (Kris) of San Antonio, Texas, and Angela Bolte (Kristin Krajewski) of Greensboro, N.C.; son, Kevin Bolte (Terry) of Lindsborg, Kan.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Petrowsky of Weatherford, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; daughter, Cheryl Ann; brothers, Ervin, Elmer, and John Ricker; and sisters, Ethel Dailey and Mabel Armbrust.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

