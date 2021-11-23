(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 25, 2021)

STRAY ANIMAL NOTIFICATION

Notice is hereby given that on October 29th, 2021 certain stray animals were reported to me, Sheriff Murray A. Marston, to wit: 2 male and 2 female angus calves that are approximately 9 months old.

Unless the owner of such animals appears at my office in the City of Ellsworth in Ellsworth County, Kansas, and proves and establishes ownership of the stray animals, on or before November 25th, 2021, such animal will be sold by me as authorized by law and particularly in accordance with K.S.A. 47-230, 47-238 and 47-239.

1t 11/25