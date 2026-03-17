Edward “Ed” Douglas Cheshire (1940-2026)

Edward “Ed” Douglas Cheshire, 85, passed away March 6, 2026, with his family by his side, at his home in Great Bend, Kan. He was born May 30, 1940, in Evansville, Ind., to Griffin “Jake” and Edra (Larkin) Cheshire. Ed eloped with Martha Springfeldt July 7, 1967, in Hays.

Ed grew up in Medicine Lodge, Kan. He graduated with the class of 1958 and went to Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. He went on to pursue his Master of Education degree from Emporia State University. He moved to Bushton, Kan., in 1962 and worked for many years teaching fifth grade. Ed was an active member of the Bushton United Methodist Church, city council, served as mayor, was a volunteer on the fire department and Lions Club. He started the junior high football program during his time in Bushton. He coached and refereed all sporting activitiesfor many years. He loved coaching and watching his daughter’s sporting activities.

Ed transitioned to Holyrood Junior High, teaching science and math when the school was consolidated. He transferred his Lions Club membership as well. He was a lifetime KNEA member. He retired from teaching full time in 1994, and substituted at many schools until 2003, when Martha also retired from teaching.

When it was nature and peace Ed longed for, he and the family would load up to go camping and cast a line. He loved all sports and outdoor activities, including hunting. He and Martha found contentment with the casino life for 25 years, often attending concerts along the way. He was happiest when he hit a big jackpot on a small bet. They never missed the opportunity to stop and visit their children and grandchildren. Ed and Martha made Great Bend their home in 2015. His greatest joy was being around his wife, daughters, family and friends.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Martha Cheshire; daughters Cindy Scheidel (Denis), Kansas City, Mo.; Kristi Seemann (Louis), Olathe, Kan.; Lori Flesburg (John), Boonville, Ind.; Jenny Ayres (Gary), McPherson, Kan.; and Jessica Godwin (Rick), Kansas City, Mo.; and grandchildren Alex Seemann, Ariel Seemann, Ava Seemann, Kathryn Flesburg, Joey Flesburg and Megan Scheidel. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Billie Rayford Cheshire and infant daughter Kelly Lyn Cheshire.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Bushton-Farmer Township Cemetery with Pastor Diana Webster presiding. Memorials may be made to Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice, The Community Scholarship, Inc. (to benefit Central Plains graduates), in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, KS 67530.