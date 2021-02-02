Eleanor Avis Foster (1945-2021)

Eleanor Avis Foster died Jan. 20, 2021 at the age of 75 as a result of an auto accident in Cleburne, Texas. Avis was born June 7, 1945 to Walter and Ida (Courtright) Hallagin.

Avis spent her childhood in McDonald, Kan.; there she met her first husband Norman Snook. Later that year they had their first child Susan and soon after followed Kenneth and Amy Rose.

Avis and Norman decided to raise their children in Ellsworth, Kan. Avis became involved in the community which blessed her with lifelong friendships and memories. The community was blessed to have a mom that was so involved in every aspect of her children’s lives, because Avis was like a second mom to those that grew up alongside her own children.

After her divorce in 1980, she soon found herself spending her single years in Houston, Texas. There she met the love of her life, Phillip H. Foster. They married in July, 1991 and began their 30 year journey. Avis’ love for her family never ceased as she and Phil followed their children from state to state. Places like Lawrence, Kan. and Runaway Bay, Texas, are where her love for her church and music flourished. Avis loved to work and enjoyed 20 years as a computer support tech for DIS Challenger. She became fast friends with many of her clients and received the honor of being named Employee of the Year. In 2016 they decided to venture back to Ellsworth, Kan. which allowed her to find community in the Presbyterian Church and to reunite with old friends and family.

In 2020 Phil and Avis decided to make one more big move to Keene, Texas just so they could be closer to family.

Avis enjoyed life to the fullest and was involved in many activities. Among her favorites were singing with her church choir, crafting and sewing many projects for her children and grandchildren and her avid love of sports. Her top three were her beloved Kansas City Chiefs, KU and K-State.

Avis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and Christian. Her compassion for others was never ending and she extended it to anyone in need. She had an infectious smile and was so positive about life that anyone who crossed her path couldn’t help but love her back.

Avis is survived by her husband, Phil Foster; children Susan Siemsen, Kenneth Snook, Amy Rose Snook, Jeff Foster, Phillip Foster Jr., Becky Snook and Andrew Snook. Avis is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18-great grandchildren whom she adored.

A celebration of life and burial services will be held in Ellsworth, Kan. in the near future.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Peace Out Cancer, Inc. (formally The Healing Chair) at 11709 Roe Ave., Suite D #140 Leawood, Kan. 66211 or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.com