Shirley A. Raney, 86, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 in Hays. She was born July 22, 1934.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth County Medical Center Auxiliary, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

