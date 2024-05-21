Elsie Amelia Hunter (1928-2024)

Elsie Amelia Hunter, 95, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Oct. 5, 1928 in Ellsworth to Reinhold and Anna (Lange) Bruning. She was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth, where she was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and married Errol Hunter on Jan. 18, 1948. The two built and operated Hunter’s Locker in Ellsworth for many years. Elsie later worked at local cafés as a cook.

Elsie is survived by her son Alan Hunter (Karen), Lincoln, Kan.; daughter Linda Siemsen (Brett), Ellsworth; son Gale Hunter, Black Wolf, Kan.; daughter Karen Paden, Ellsworth; grandchildren Monte Dutcher, Stephanie Lucchese, Jason Hicks, Teasha Choitz (Dave), Jessica Stefek (Lance), Sam Hunter, Sarah Ringle (Dustin), Justin Paden (Misty) and Michael Paden (Megan); 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Glennys Bruning; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Errol Hunter, five brothers and five sisters.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.