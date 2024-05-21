Willis Lee Becker (1931-2024)

Willis Lee Becker was born Dec. 31, 1931. He attended the Parochial Grade School at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and graduated from Sylvan Grove High School, Sylvan Grove, Kan., in 1950. He joined the Navy Reserve, as did his two brothers, Kenneth, and a year later, Loren. The twins volunteered for active duty during the Korean War. During that time, Willis earned four battle stars. Upon returning home, he was a lifetime farmer.

He played the clarinet in the Wilson Municipal Band, The Heart Of America Concert Band and other groups. The Harmony Four was a dance band he and brother Kenneth formed that played for weddings and other venues after being discharged.

He was an active life member of the VFW and American Legion for 70 years plus. He loved to volunteer in every organization he was a part of.

He recorded Sunday morning church services, Advent and Lent church services and delivered them to senior centers, shut-ins and nursing homes.

He had many friends and never met a stranger. He will be missed. Deep within our hearts we know that Willis is in heaven waiting for someone to play a joke on.

Willis was predeceased by his parents, John H. and Louise (Panzer) Becker and a sister-in-law, DiAnn Becker. He is survived by brothers Kenneth, Sylvan Grove and Loren (wife Jeanne), Duncan, Okla.; niece Taunya Campos (husband Arturo), Alvarado, Texas; nephew John Becker (wife Deborah), Denver, Colo.; great-nephews Thomas and Steven Becker and Kolton Campos; and great-niece SaVana Campos.

Visitation is Thursday, May 23, from 9-11 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Sylvan Grove.

Donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rentschler Family Mortuaries Sylvan Chapel, www.rfmortuaries.com.