Elva ‘Irene’ Cooper (1932-2022)

Elva ‘Irene’ Cooper passed away to her heavenly home March 28, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the age of 90.

She was born to Ralph and Elva (Weinhold) Cooper Jan. 13, 1932, in Russell County, Kan. Irene was united in marriage to Henry Hrabik Jr. and they were blessed with two boys: Steven and David. The couple later divorced.

Irene grew up in Russell County. She graduated from Dorrance High School in 1951 and furthered her education at a business school in Denver, Colo. When Irene and Henry Jr. married, the couple moved around, and she stayed home to raise her family. Irene was raised in a God-centered home, so in turn she raised her family to know and love the Lord. She loved her family and her Dachshunds like they were her own kids. Irene enjoyed playing the piano, singing, country gospel music, and old westerns like Bonanza and Gunsmoke.

Irene was an angel among us with a heart of gold. She set before us an example and taught us with her daily life how to act with justice, to treasure the Lord’s gracious love, and to walk humbly in the company of our Savior. We will miss her greatly, but only for a little while, until we see her again on the streets of gold.

She is survived by her children, Steven Hrabik of Colorado Springs, Colo. and David and Vonda Hrabik of Colorado Springs, Colo.; siblings, Ina Hendrick of Salina, Kan., Nancy Duryee of Dorrance, Kan., Mayme Marton of Russell County, Kan.; one grandchild, Amanda and Mike Maricekic; and great-grandchildren, Malakai and Amila.

Irene joins on the streets of gold, her parents, Ralph and Elva Cooper; and siblings, Talbert Cooper and Mavis Kaufman.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 8, with family receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First Baptist Church in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to Baptist Christian Missions and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan., 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com