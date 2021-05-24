Erma Choitz (1933-2021)

Erma Choitz, 87, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 in Wilson. She was born Dec. 17, 1933 on a small farm near Bazaar, Kan. to Herman & Caroline (Paulson) Wehrenberg.

Erma was an only child and spent countless hours spending time and playing with her loving parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was baptized and confirmed at the Grace Lutheran Church in Strong City, Kan. Due to the failing economy in the 1930s and 1940s, her parents lost the farm and moved to Emporia, Kan. Over time her mother became ill with cancer and later died while she was still a teenager. After high school graduation, she attended Emporia State University then St. John’s College in Winfield, Kan. graduating with a teaching degree. She was assigned to teach at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln County, Kan.

After relocation to Lincoln County, she met Lawrence ‘Shorty’ Choitz at the roller-skating rink in Ellsworth. After several months of dating, they were married Dec. 26,1955 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. Erma taught school for another couple of years, then she and Shorty decided to start a family. They rented a house from a neighbor until they were able to purchase and move onto the current family farm, where they raised their three children. She was a homemaker until her second child, Bobby, was old enough to go to school, later working as a cook at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in north Ellsworth County.

Erma enjoyed traveling and camping, they joined a camping group and could not wait to go to the lake. They traveled to Texas a few years over the winter months, hung out with old friends and made new ones. They played Mexican train dominoes and Pegs & Jokers game for hours on end.

Erma also enjoyed her family. She helped watch the grandchildren whenever needed for the day or picked them up from school. She sat patiently at the swimming pool watching and waiting until that special grandchild had their fill of swimming. She was the most patient person, dealing with what her husband, kids, coworkers, neighbors, and grandchildren threw at her.

Erma is survived by her daughter, Mary Meier (Randy) of Lincoln; son, Bob Choitz (Megan) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Derek Meier, Michelle Hair (Michael), and Gunner Choitz; and great-grandchildren, Dane and Grant Meier, and Lyle, Elisa, and Ian Hair.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence ‘Shorty’ Choitz; son, Larry Choitz; and infant daughter, Rita Kay Choitz.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left at www.parsonsfh.com.