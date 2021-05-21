Annette (Jeanie) Jean Hemmy (1940-2021)

Annette (Jeanie) Jean Hemmy, 80, of Salina, Kan., gracefully entered into the glorious garden in the sky on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She spent her final days at home with her loving spouse, James Hames (Jim).

Jeanie was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Raymond and Victoria (Ploutz) Zavesky. After graduating from Ellsworth High in 1958, she attended, Brown Mackie College, in Salina, Kan. Shortly thereafter she married and started her family.

Jeanie enjoyed spending time gardening, sewing, and caring for her cats. As a Master Gardener, Jeanie was active in Central Kansas District Master Gardeners, and she spent many loving hours in her home garden.

Jeanie taught several sewing courses, as well as volunteered her skills and time to Trinity Lutheran Church charities. Jeanie enjoyed and supported the Salina Community Theatre; she was a member of the guild and served as president for multiple years.

Jeanie enjoyed sharing the finer things in life with her spouse, Jim; antiquing, dining out with friends and a once in a lifetime trip to Italy.

Jeanie was a fun-loving, devoted, and compassionate mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Jeanie had successful careers with both, Central Typewriter and North American Phillips.

She is survived by her spouse, James Hames (Jim), of Salina; her children, Sandy Amos, of Salina, Cindy Nelson (Randy), of New Cambria, Ron Hemmy, of Dunedin, Fla.; brother, Larry Zavesky, of Huron, S.D.; grandchildren, Wade Nelson (Jacie), Carmen Amos, Preston Hemmy, Sierra Hemmy, Parker Hemmy; and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Raymond and Victoria (Ploutz) Zavesky; sister-in-law, Janet (Nusse) Zavesky, and son-in-law, Maurice Amos Jr. (Moe).

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 Ninth St., Salina, Kan.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina. Burial will follow in Ellsworth, Kan., at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery, 915 E. Eighth St.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina or Salina Community Theatre, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth Street, Salina, Kan. 67401.