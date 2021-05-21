Donald E. Cikanek (1933-2021)

Donald E. Cikanek, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Jan. 16, 1933 in Ellsworth to Frank and Jessie (Bebout) Cikanek.

Donald was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth where he was a proud graduate of Ellsworth High School class of 1951. He retired as a technical engineer, after 40 years, from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Donald also retired from the Army National Guard after 29 years of service. He married Ann Barker Dec. 10, 1961 in Sterling, Kan.

Donald is survived by his wife, Ann of Ellsworth; son, Kelly Cikanek of Brookville, Kan.; son, Kendall Cikanek and wife Jennifer of Baker City, Ore.; daughter, Kyleen Kersenbrock and husband Cory of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Caleb Kersenbrock and wife Marie of Roy, Utah, Kelissa Monroy and husband Johnny of Kansas City, Mo., Karsten Cikanek of Baker City, Ore., and Jarren Cikanek of Baker City, Ore.; as well as niece, June Bilsborough of Dallas, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Maxine Bilsborough.

Graveside funeral service is at 3 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Carneiro Cemetery, Carneiro, Kan.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Wilson or Carneiro Cemetery Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

