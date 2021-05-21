Janell (Ploutz) Harris (1959-2021)

Janell (Ploutz) Harris, age 62, of Frohna, Mo., passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 6, 1959, in Ellsworth, Mo., the daughter of Carl Ploutz and Alice (Bray) Ploutz. She and James Harris were united in marriage on July 5, 1997 and he survives her of the home.

Janell served her country proudly, as a member of the Missouri Army National Guard. She was an avid rock collector and loved to ride motorcycles with her husband James. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, James; three sons, Billy Shoulders of Altenburg, Mo., Bobby Shoulders of Malden, Mo., and Benny Ploutz of Claflin, Kan.; eight grandchildren; one brother, Karl Ploutz; and two sisters, Anita Schwerdtfeger and Linnea Beebe both of Kanopolis, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Alice; one daughter Jennifer Maddox; and two brothers, Kenneth, and Robert Ploutz.

Arrangements were under the care of Liley Cremation Services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.