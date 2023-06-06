Ernest W. Kulich (1929-2023)

Ernest W. Kulich, 94, of Sylvan Grove, Kan., passed into the next life in the early morning hours of Friday, May 26, in Lawrence, Kan. He was born Febr. 5, 1929, on the family farm to Joseph O. and Barbara M. (Hynes) Kulich. He married Dulcie (Lawson) Kulich in 1956.

Ernie farmed full-time for more than 70 years, beginning after his eighth-grade year at Orbitello Country School when he had to forgo further formal education. More hands were needed on the farm after his father became disabled, a brother left for military service and his beloved sister Pauline died at age 16. Life became his teacher, and he was a good student. He enjoyed learning about farming and ranching ideas, other people and cultures and faith, having decided to follow Jesus in 1957 and becoming a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sylvan. He said he felt closest to God when outdoors in creation, whether planting a newly terraced field or welcoming a newborn calf.

In his younger days, Ernie played baseball on the men’s town team. Later, he and Dulcie enjoyed competing for strikes and spares in bowling leagues, playing cards with friends and slamming down that trump card to take the last trick and, most of all, going to waltz and polka dances. It was at a dance that he first met Dulcie, and from that time on, he never stopped delighting in whirling around the dance floor with the love of his life.

Ernie actively sought to serve his country, his community and his church. He served two years in the Navy, 1953-1954, was a member of the Sylvan American Legion Post #359, served on the local school board and county conservation/ASCS boards, was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association and helped with the local 4-H club and county fairs. He served as a church elder, including 17 years as Clerk of the Session, and was a member of Gideons.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and all six of his siblings, Joe, Helen, Josephine, Adolph, Pauline and Archie. He is survived by his wife Dulcie, now of Lawrence, Kan.; son Steve (Anne), Shanghai, China; daughter Sheryl Kulich Potts (Joe), Lawrence, Kan.; and four granddaughters, Christy Kulich, Gehrden, Germany; Amy Kulich, Lorrach, Germany; Lauren (Potts) Hahn (Axel), Filderstadt, Germany; and Kelsey Potts, Denver, Colo., niece Rebecca (Ringler) Tounsand Hawk, Salina, Kan.; sister-in-law Shirley (Dobsky) Kulich, Holyrood, Kan. and many other dear relatives and friends, all who remember Ernie as a loving and dedicated father, a good-for-laughs and caring grandfather and a warm-hearted and generous neighbor who loved helping others.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Sylvan Grove, followed by burial in Sylvan Grove Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the church. Online condolences may be posted at www.rfmortuaries.com. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Sylvan Grove or any charity of your choice.