Fay Laverne (Gregory) Pejsha (1933-2020)

Fay Laverne (Gregory) Pejsha, age 87, died Dec. 1, 2020 at her home in Jacksonville, Ark. Fay was born Jan. 24, 1933 in Ellsworth, Kan. to the late Wilmer A. and Olga (Schwartzel) Gregory.

She was a 1950 graduate of Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth, Kan. Fay married Laudie C. Pejsha in Ellsworth Oct. 29, 1955. They moved to Jacksonville, Ark. in 1958 where Laudie joined the Air Force and was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Ark. Fay worked in the retail grocery business as a meat wrapper for 59 years. She also worked at Chambers Drug Store.

Fay loved being outdoors working in her vegetable garden and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laudie (P.J.) Pejsha on June 10, 1996; sisters, Judy Gregory of Ellsworth, Dorothy Ptacek of Wilson, Ona Dupes of Gypsum, and Ester Snowball of Salina; and brother, Larry Gregory of Ellsworth.

Survivors include brother, George (Janice) Gregory of Clay Center; 20 nieces and nephews, Dan Besthorn, Alma (Mattas) Deutsch, Anita (Dupes) Preston, Greg Dupes, Judy (Dupes) Kobetich, Ona (Dupes) Hough, Ralph Dupes, Ruth (Dupes) Howell, Steven Dupes, Daron Gregory, Troy Gregory, Wilma (Mattas) Olds, Larry Ptacek, Maurice Ptacek, Melvin Ptacek, Michael Ptacek, Tom Ptacek, Leslie Snowball, Perry Snowball, and Wendy Snowball; and good friends Dowel Harrson and Bobby and Tiah Phillips.

A visitation was Sunday, Dec. 6, at Moores Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Ark.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson, Kan. with burial in the Wilson Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Council of Catholic Women or donor’s choice and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

