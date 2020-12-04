Anita Stang (1920-2020)

Anita Stang, age 100 and former Victoria, Kan. resident died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Ellsworth Village, Ellsworth, Kan.

She was born Nov. 17, 1920 in Catharine, Kan. to Jacob A. and Elizabeth (Staab) Schmidt. She married Albert Stang on June 10, 1946 in Catharine. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1976.

She was a CNA at St. John’s Nursing Home in Victoria, and at the Hadley Hospital in Hays for many years. She was a volunteer for the Senior Companion Program in Hays for many years and was recognized as Senior Companion of the Year.

Anita grew up in Catharine, and attended the Catharine Grade School. Her faith was her foundation of her life. She lived in Victoria until moving to Hays in 1975, then moved to Great Bend in 2000, and then to the Ellsworth Village in 2015. Anita was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Great Bend, the Victoria Daughters of Isabella, the Victoria V.F.W. Auxiliary, and was a Past President.

Survivors include one son, Dr. Patrick Stang and wife, Cathy, Great Bend, Kan.; two daughters, Marilyn Pflughoeft and husband, Roger, Wichita, Kan., Ruth Brunts and husband, Richard, Alamogordo, N.M.; one daughter-in-law, Ruann Stang, Ellsworth, Kan.; three grandchildren, Dylan Stang (Kristel), Elizabeth Stang and Alex Richards, John Stang; four great-grandchildren, Asher, Avery and Abram Stang and Viviann Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Thom Stang; three brothers, Alois “Al” Schmidt, James Schmidt, and Harold Schmidt; six sisters, Leopoldina “Tina” Mathes, Helen Brodecker, Ernestine Anderson, Frieda Boies, Lydia Brull, Dora Lee Robertston.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary and a V.F.W. Auxiliary memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kan. Burial will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kan.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Dechant Foundation for Priests/Seminarians of Dodge City Diocese or the Victoria Daughters of Isabella.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on-line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Services are entrusted to Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street Victoria, Kan. 67671. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com