Lloyd William Haase (1927-2020)

Lloyd William Haase, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Ellsworth, KS. He was born Dec. 20, 1927 to Albert G. and Ella A. (Pflughoeft) Haase on a farm northwest of Ellsworth.

Lloyd was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of north Ellsworth where he was a lifetime member. He attended eight years of school at St. Paul’s Parochial School. Lloyd served his country in the U.S. Navy for five years during the Korean War, at home and abroad. He retired from Northern Natural Gas Company after 33 years of service as a shift foreman.

Lloyd was a lifetime member of both the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 and American Legion Post 174. He resided in Ellsworth County until his death.

He was united in marriage to Erna Schneider on June 6, 1948 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. To this union was born one daughter, Sandra Kay.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 72 years, Erna of Ellsworth; daughter, Sandra Kay Rogers of Solomon; grandsons, Brian Rogers (Danielle) and Kevin Rogers (Traci); granddaughters, Erinn Komp (Jordon) and Teisha Carpenter (Levi); great-grandsons, Lane Rogers, Logan Rogers, Hudson Rogers, Landyn Rogers, Kayson Rogers, and Ryker Carpenter; great- granddaughters, Kynnedy Komp, Decklyn Komp, Joslin Rogers, and baby girl Carpenter; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice and Ernie Bohl and Leola and Ed Neuschafer; and son-in-law, Charles Rogers.

A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date in the spring of 2021.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Ellsworth VFW Post 6485, or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.