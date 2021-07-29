Fern Ruth (Wire) Steinle (1931-2021)

Fern Ruth (Wire) Steinle, 90, of Dorrance, Kan., passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Wheatland Nursing Center in Russell, Kan.

She was born June 18, 1931 in Dorrance, the daughter of Freda Anna (Janne) Wire and Claude Leo Wire. She grew up on the family farm south of Dorrance and graduated from Dorrance High School. After graduation, she married Melvin H. Steinle of Dorrance Sept. 17, 1949. They shared 53 years of marriage and Melvin preceded her in death in November, 2002.

Fern was a devoted resident of the Dorrance community and member of the Dorrance Lutheran Church. At the church she taught Catechism, was President of the Church Council for 12 years, sang in the choir, was a member of the ELCA women’s group and had other duties as requested of her. Her faith in Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior was shared and celebrated by her works and witness in this church. Most of her adult life she worked outside of the home.

Fern is survived by her children, Barbara (Roy) Trickle of Basehor, Kan. and Alan Steinle of Dorrance, Kan.; granddaughter, Jenny (Loren) Jantz of Trophy Club, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Payton and Kenzie Jantz of Trophy Club, Texas; brothers, Robert (Dorothy) Wire and Theodore (Barbara) Wire; brother-in-law Dean (Janet) Steinle of Kimberling City, Mo.; and other extended family she loved dearly, including many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Freda and Claude Wire; sisters, Nadine (Don) Alexander and Erma (Harry) Cikanek; and sister-in-law, Vera Luker.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Wilson.

The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the First Lutheran Church in Dorrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dorrance Lutheran Church or to the Wilson Senior Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.