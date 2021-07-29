Michael C. Perez (1944-2021)

Michael C. Perez, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Kanopolis, Kan. He was born Dec. 8, 1944 in Ellsworth, Kan. to Isabelle “Mike” and Carrie (Grise) Perez.

After graduating from Kanopolis High School, Michael joined the United States Navy and served his country during in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart after suffering an injury in combat as well as a Bronze Star and was a lifetime member of the former Kanopolis American Legion now part of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174. He also enjoyed his rides with his EBL brothers. Michael was a longtime resident of Niles, Kan., settling there with his wife, Nancy (Pickering) Perez.

Michael is survived by his brother, Dale Perez (Velma) of Gypsum, Kan.; sister, Mary Tripp (Jimmy) of Spring Hill, La.; step-grandsons, Drew and Evan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Perez; brother, Ronald Grise; and sisters, Frances Tripp, Georgia Rodriguez, Juanita Perez, and Isabelle “Bonnie” Tripp.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, followed by a vigil and rosary service at 7 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis with burial following at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 Legion Riders or St. Ignatius Catholic Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

