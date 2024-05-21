Ferrill D. Standage (1935-2024)

On April 23, 2024, Ferrill D. Standage, age 88, moved from his home in Kingsland, Texas, to his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Ferrill Standage was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Russell County, Kan., to John and Virginia (Rolfs) Standage.

He has two children from a prior marriage to Sundra Marcotte (deceased).

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; his two children: daughter Vicki Gillis, Loveland, Colo., and son Jon Standage, Fort Collins, Colo.; and his grandson Lucas Gillis, Loveland. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; his father, John; and his brother, Rolf Standage.

Mr. Standage always held a special place in his heart for youth and children. He was a life-long educator who began teaching at Holyrood, Kan., in 1959. He later moved to Fort Collins, where he continued his career as an elementary educator. He completed his 36-year career as the elementary and middle school principal in Victoria, Kan., where he retired in 1995.

Mr. Standage attended Westview Church in Hays, Kan., where he also served 10 years as associate pastor. Upon moving to Texas, Mr. Standage attended church at The Epicenter in Burnet, where he served as an elder and associate pastor.

Arrangements are being handled by Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet.

A memorial service will be held at Church at The Epicenter Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ferrill’s home church, Church at the Epicenter, Burnet, or to LACare of Burnet.