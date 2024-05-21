Vernon “Plug” Carl Pflughoeft (1953-2024)

Vernon “Plug” Carl Pflughoeft, 70, passed away peacefully May 11, 2024, at Rice County Hospital, Lyons, Kan. He was born on December 24, 1953, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Homer and Caroline (Heitschmidt) Pflughoeft.

Vernon started his lifetime career in the oil industry working for Ed Rogers, then operating Pflughoeft Pumping in the 1980s. He then continued his career working for Bergman Oil Company, American Warrior Company, D.R. Lauck Oil Company and Pflughoeft Well Service. This took him to make his home in Ellsworth, Barton and Rice counties. In his early years, he enjoyed custom cutting during harvest.

Vernon found joy when the family would gather on the Fourth of July and shoot fireworks, having a particular enthusiasm for Roman candles. He loved softball and enjoyed playing the sport for over two decades. Vernon could be found at the drag races or working on race cars during his free time.

Survivors include his spouse of 32 years, Rita Clements; three sons, Tim Pflughoeft (Brenda), Claflin; Jay Pflughoeft (Kassie), Ellsworth; and Scotty Pflughoeft (Amber), Lyons; two brothers, Roger Pflughoeft (Marilyn), Wichita and Charles Pflughoeft (Brenda), Forsythe, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Lane Pflughoeft.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, Kan., with the Rev. Daniel Harders presiding. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Vernon Pflughoeft Memorial in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, KS 67530.