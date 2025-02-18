Frederick Lee “Fred” Barta (1931-2025)

Frederick Lee “Fred” Barta, 94, of Little River, Kan., passed away on Feb. 15, 2025, at his home, surrounded by family.

Fred was born in rural Ellsworth, Kan., on Feb. 3, 1931, the son of the late Helen Libby (Doubrava) and Ferdinand “Fred” Barta.

Fred graduated from Little River High School with the class of 1950. He was a lifetime Little River resident.

Fred proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1961 and achieved the rank of corporal. He served in the Korean War and his dedication to serving his country was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Fred worked as a farmer and rancher his entire life.

Fred was united in marriage to Patricia Louise “Pat” Barta (Fail) on May 3, 1952. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage until her passing on April 20, 2020.

Fred was a member of the Congregational Church, Little River, where he also served as a member of the Men’s Fellowship. Fred also spent many years serving his community through various organizations, including the Lions Club, American Legion, 4-H, FFA, ULAR Watershed District, Rice County Soil Conservation District, the Goodfellow Organization, MTC Board and the USD 444 school board. Among many other accomplishments, Fred was most proud of his Outstanding Young Farmer of the year award in 1963 and Little River Citizen of the Year award in 1981.

Fred enjoyed playing and watching baseball throughout his entire life. He rarely missed any local Little River Redskins events. Fred was quite the card shark and spent many hours with dear friends.

Fred is survived by his four children, Carla Shepherd, Hutchinson, Kan.; Kyle Barta (Lori), Little River; Ryan Barta (Jamie), Little River; and Emma Shepherd, Hutchinson; son-in-law John Shepherd; three grandchildren, Christopher Barta, Michael Barta (Tessa) and Megan Kane (Jake); and seven great-grandchildren, Mackinze, Steele, Elliot, Morgan, Bryleigh, Juli and Zayna. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Elrene Stowe, Thelma Sporn and Marianne Gawith.

A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Congregational Church, Little River, with Pastor Ted Weis officiating. Burial will follow at Bean Memorial Cemetery, with military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Memorials may be given to the Congregational Church Men’s Fellowship, Little River, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.