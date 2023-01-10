Frederick W. “Bill” Beckmeyer (1930-2023)

Frederick W. “Bill” Beckmeyer, of Salina, Kan., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. He was born in Medford, Okla., on Jan. 19, 1930, to Fred and Irene (Sheeran) Beckmeyer.

Bill graduated from Chapman, Kan., High School in 1948, where he was involved in various sports. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in journalism in 1952. He served in the United States Army Infantry as a 1st Lt. in the Korean War, with the 5th Regimental Combat Team.

Bill was employed at Sunflower Bank as senior vice president and served on the bank’s executive committee, working in the correspondent division. He wrote a monthly newsletter for correspondent customers featuring banking events and people titled “It Occurs to Me.” Bill also worked as a consultant for the American Bankers Association. He attended the Colorado School of Banking and Bank Marketing School. He was a 50-year member of the Kansas Bankers Association, served as state director for the Bank Administration Institute and served on numerous banking committees.

Other organizations included Salina Diocese Financial Council, Salina Regional Health Center Foundation, Sacred Heart High School Education Board, Sacred Heart High School Endowment Board, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Council, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Kansas State President’s Club, Kansas State Alumni Assoc., Ahearn Fund and a member of the Kansas State Track Team. Bill founded the First Class Five Road Race and co-founded the Bishop Fitzsimon’s Golf Tournament.

Bill was always there for his family, offering sound advice, telling jokes and old family stories to make them smile. He was a father figure to many he worked with, taking time to listen and giving advice when asked.

Bill is survived by his son William and wife, Debbie, of Lincoln, Kan.; two granddaughters Mary Francis and Eilleen; and sister, Ann DuBois of Overland Park, Kan. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marita and sister, Mary Saetiorius.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 1000 Burr Oak Ln., Salina, with a rosary prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chapman, Kan., with military honors provided by the United States Army.

Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church or Catholic Charities, care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.