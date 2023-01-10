Jozet Fawn Littrell (1956-2023)

Jozet Fawn Littrell, 66, died Jan. 7, 2023, surrounded by her family, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kan. She was born Sept. 4, 1956, in Hoisington, Kan., the daughter of Leon L. and Bertha Mae (Kunze) Martin. Jozet was a 1974 graduate of Hoisington High School. She then attended both Barton County Community College and Kansas State University.

On Aug. 28, 1976, she married Mike R. Littrell, in Hoisington, Kan. They were blessed with two daughters, Kara and Ami.

Jozet was a lifetime resident of Hoisington, Kan., and had worked for over 40 years at Hoisington National Bank. She recently retired from Ellsworth County Hospital where she worked as a receptionist. Jozet was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and her longtime friends group that they dubbed “The Old Bags.” Throughout her children’s lives, she was active in all of their activities, from leading youth group at church to Brownies and Girl Scouts. She never missed their school and sporting events, and was now cheering on her grandchildren in all of their activities. She was an avid reader, an excellent gardener and creative crafter. She blessed many with her crocheting talent, gifting many baby blankets.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mike Littrell of the home; two daughters, Kara (Kim) Gardner of Imperial, Mo., and Ami (Heath) Klein of Atwood; four beloved grandchildren, Hadleigh and Hayden Gardner and Miles and Hudson Klein; three siblings, Shari (Craig) Weeks of Burlingame, Mark (Sandy) Martin of Hoisington and Alesia (Tim) Roccia of Ballwin, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home, with a prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Rhonda Templing, SAM and Ron Bailey presiding.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Notices may viewed and condolences sent at www.nicholsonrickefh.net.